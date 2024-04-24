Gorakhpur to host UP Travel Mart from tomorrow to highlight State’s tourism potential

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), is set to host the sixth edition of the Uttar Pradesh Travel Mart (UPTM) from April 25 to April 29 in Gorakhpur at Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium.

Uttar Pradesh is a leading destination in domestic tourism with an influx of 38 crore tourists in 2023, striving to achieve the same feat in inbound tourist footfall.

The travel mart is a strategically structured event that provides a platform for stakeholders, including leading tour operators, to engage in B2B meetings. The state government is actively seeking input from industry experts to craft new infrastructure developments at tourism destinations and elevating facilities. The upcoming edition is expected to kickstart a new phase of tourism development, bolstered by enhanced connectivity, improved law and order, and ongoing expansion of tourism amenities state-wide.

According to Tourism department officials here on Wednesday, the inauguration ceremony on April 25, will begin with lamp lighting followed by a keynote address on ‘Development of Eco-Tourism in Uttar Pradesh’ by Prakhar Mishra, Director, UP Tourism Department and Isha Priya, Special Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Tourism.

A presentation on ‘IATO’s Role in Tourism Development Of Uttar Pradesh’ by Indian association of tour operators (IATO) National President Rajiv Mehra is also scheduled later for the day. Ravi Ranjan, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, will outline the future plans of the UP Tourism Development Corporation.

On the second day of the event, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram will provide an overview of the exhibition area and discuss ‘Tourism Department’s Strategy and Future Plans.’

Additionally, a FAM trip will also be organised under UPTM by tour and travel operators to explore and learn about Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Sarnath, Kaushambi, and Prayagraj while providing comprehensive information about the region.

The event will feature exhibitors from diverse sectors like UP Tourism, hotels, airlines, travel agents, and wedding management companies, providing excellent opportunities for collaboration, exploration, and growth. With over 150 participants, including both Indian and international delegates, UPTM in Gorakhpur offers a vibrant platform for networking and business prospects. Esteemed travel writers and bloggers will also attend the event, highlighting the array of experiences awaiting travellers in Uttar Pradesh.