As India celebrates the Children’s Day on Thursday, Google marked the day with a colourful doodle to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru’s birth anniversary.

Google has been hosting a competition ‘Doodle 4 Google’ on Children’s Day in India since 2009.

This year’s theme for the doodle competition is “When I grow up, I hope…”.

Today’s Google is dedicating its doodle with the “Walking Tree” and was made by seven-year-old, 2nd grader, Divyanshi Singhal from Gurgaon.

India used to celebrate Children’s Day in India on 20th November every year before 1956 as the United Nations, in 1954, had declared the day as Universal Children’s Day.

There are two popular stories as to why Pt. Nehru came to be referred to as Chacha. It is believed that he was fond of children and used to meet kids with immense affection. It was because of his friendly attitude towards children that kids fondly called him Chacha.

He once said, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.”

Nehru always stressed upon the importance of education of children. He also played a major role in establishments of some of the most colleges and educational institutions in India.

However, after Nehru’s demise in 1964, parliament passed a resolution and decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children’s Day every year.