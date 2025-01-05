AAP wasted 10 years of Delhi in fighting with Centre: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, saying they have wasted 10 years of people of Delhi in fighting with the Centre and assured that no scheme of public interest would be stopped in the national capital if the BJP is voted to power after the assembly elections but those who have dishonest contracts in the scheme would be thrown out.

“No scheme of public interest will be stopped in Delhi, but those who have dishonest contracts in it will be thrown out,” the prime minister assured the people of Delhi. Addressing a public meeting in Rohini, he said in the last 10 years, the schemes of the state government have been running only on paper. “In the last 10 years, Delhi has witnessed a state govt that is no less than an AAP-da! (disaster),” he added.

“Delhi needs a model of urban development that sets an example for the rest of the world. This can only be achieved if the BJP is given the opportunity to govern both the state and the centre.” Modi asserted.

Accusing the AAP government of corruption in various sectors, the prime minister said, “Intentions, decisions, policies and loyalty… These have great importance in politics. But the biggest question is on the intentions and loyalty of the AAP people.”

“This (AAP) party was born on the issue of Jan Lokpal. Removing corruption…this was his main issue. But today most of the leaders of this party have corruption cases worth crores,” Modi said. “Who did the liquor scam in Delhi-AAP-DA people, Who did the school scam in Delhi-AAP-DA people. Who looted the public money in the name of treatment of the poor in Delhi – AAP-DA people. Who spent crores of rupees in the name of fighting pollution in Delhi – AAP-DA people,” the prime minister said.

He further said, “These people have made every season aap-da kaal for Delhi. The energy of the people of Delhi remains devoted to dealing with Aap-Da throughout the year.”

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore in Delhi including inauguration of the Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar and the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV.

Addressing a public meeting in Rohini, he urged people to vote for the BJP in the coming assembly election. “Only if AAP-DA is removed from Delhi, the double engine of development and good governance will come,” he said.

Modi, without directly naming former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, hit out at the AAP chief for building a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for himself.

He said they (AAP government) falsely allege that the Central government doesn’t give them money and let them work. “Their Sheeshmahal exposes their lie. A leading newspaper has revealed the expenditure on the Sheesh Mahal based on the CAG’s report. When Delhi was grappling with COVID-19, its entire focus was on building its Sheesh Mahal. They allocated a huge budget for the Sheesh Mahal. The newspaper has exposed that they spent around three times the allocated budget,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi hit out at the AAP government for “spreading lies” about the future of the existing welfare schemes if the BJP came to power in Delhi. “When BJP comes to power in Delhi, no public welfare scheme will be withdrawn. Additionally, the corrupt middlemen and beneficiaries will be uprooted,” said PM Modi, likening the AAP government and its rule to a disaster – ‘AAPada’.

The PM accused the AAP government of having doubtful “niyat” (intention) and lacking “nishtha” (devotion) towards people and said the time has come to remove the corrupt and elect BJP’s honest candidates.

“Look at the level of decay they have pushed Delhi into. All seasons in Delhi have become ‘AAPada-kaal’ (disaster) for the people. In summer, there is a shortage of drinking water, during monsoon there is waterlogging and during winter people are left gasping for breath due to air pollution,” he said.

Accusing the “AAPada” government of destroying the city’s transport system, Modi said the Centre is trying to improve e-mobility by giving 1,200 e-buses but they have destroyed the system due to poor maintenance. “They also created hurdles in the distribution of 30,000 houses to the poor. We are regularising unauthorised colonies but they have failed to supply water and power to them,” he said, adding that the Centre’s attempts to introduce Ayushman Bharat- Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana were also blocked by the AAP government. He said last year, the BJP government at the Centre allocated more than Rs 75,000 crore for the security, healthcare, and developmental initiatives in Delhi.

“Our aim is to transform Delhi into a capital that reflects India’s rich heritage while also serving as a hub for the international community in line with the global order,” the prime minister said.