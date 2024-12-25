Good governance demands sensitivity and empathy: Haryana CM

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday addressed the state-level Governance Day programme in Gurugram.

In his speech, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of sensitivity and empathy in government administration, urging officers to view their roles as an opportunity to uplift society and ease the hardships of the common people.

The Chief Minister urged the officers to view each case with compassion, stating that when someone approaches their office with a problem, they should not simply see it as a piece of paper. Instead, they should recognise it as a symbol of the individual’s pain and hardship.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malviya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birth anniversaries, reflecting on their monumental contributions to the nation. He said that ”today’s day is not only a memorable occasion for all of us, but it also inspires us to strengthen our commitment towards building a better and more empowered nation”.

He said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership was truly transformative for India. His vision and policies were pivotal in shaping the country’s progress on both domestic and international fronts. ”His leadership laid the foundation for the India we see today, and it is this vision of a ‘Vikist Bharat’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to realizing,” the CM pointed pot.

The Chief Minister said, ”When our government assumed the responsibility of public service in 2014, we launched a campaign of governance reform, transitioning from good governance (Sushasan) to service (Sewa).” He said that the success of such a campaign depends on Niyat (intent), Nishtha (commitment), and Niti (policy).

The Chief Minister said that the government has successfully completed the journey toward good governance by embracing various e-governance initiatives. In a bid to curb irregularities in land registration, the government has introduced the online issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from various departments, boards, and corporations.

The Chief Minister said that in the mining sector, the government has ensured transparency through the e-auction and e-Ravana schemes. Furthermore, the enactment of the ‘Right to Service’ law holds public officers accountable, mandating timely service delivery and ensuring swift action against those who fail to meet deadlines, thus reinforcing efficiency and responsiveness in public service, he said.

He said that ”it is the result of good governance that overcoming all the obstacles, our government has given government jobs to 1.71 lakh youth without Kharchi Parchi. Today, educated panchayats in the state are giving new impetus to the development of villages. Every village has become Lal Dora free due to good governance.”

The Chief Minister said that justice has been ensured to people sitting at home through the CM window. More than 12 lakh problems and complaints have been resolved on the CM window. It is the result of good governance that now eligible people are getting timely ration. He said that today 772 schemes and services of 59 departments are available online in the state, whose benefits can be availed by the common citizen sitting at home.

The Chief Minister said that there was a time when fear, corruption, nepotism, and regionalism were prevalent in previous governments. ”However, our government has systematically closed all avenues of corruption,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that through these portals, our government has directly transferred money into farmers’ accounts. Over the past 10 years, Rs 1.25 lakh crore has been directly deposited into farmers’ accounts. Moreover, due to the less rainfall this year, to ease the financial burden on farmers, an amount of Rs 825 crore has been sent directly into farmers’ bank accounts.

He also said that previously, elderly people had to make rounds of the offices to get their pension benefits. But because of the portal, now elderly people are receiving their pensions from the comfort of their homes. In the last 10 years, the pensions of lakhs of elderly people have been processed online.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he said that before the recent assembly elections, one of the opposition candidates promised to close the portal once they came to power, while another candidate talked about filling their own pockets first. Not only that, another opposition candidate even announced that for every 50 votes, one job would be given. This kind of thinking is not good governance-oriented but promotes corruption, said Saini.

Nayab Singh Saini also expressed his gratitude to the people of Haryana for supporting a government that upholds the principles of good governance, strengthening support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitments. He further stated that the initiatives for good governance over the past 10 years serve as proof that good governance is not just a slogan, but the essence of a ‘Viksit Haryana-Viksit Bharat.’