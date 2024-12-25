Good Governance Day: Making life better for every citizen

Good Governance Day is observed on December 25 each year in honour of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary. The day reminds people that governance is not just about administration, but about making life better for every citizen.

Late Vajpayee’s leadership exemplified the principles of good governance, which focused on accountability, transparency, and inclusive growth.

The Government celebrates Good Governance Week (Sushasan Saptah) every year from December 19 to 25, reinforcing its commitment to transparent, effective, and accountable governance. The week-long celebrations aim to spread the concept of good governance from districts to villages, ensuring that governance is transparent, effective, and accountable.

Through various activities, the government demonstrates its commitment to providing governance that truly uplifts the lives of the people it serves.

According to the United Nations, good governance has eight major characteristics: it is participatory, consensus-oriented, accountable, transparent, responsive, effective, equitable, and inclusive, all while adhering to the rule of law. This comprehensive framework ensures that the voices of the most vulnerable are heard and that decisions are made to address both current and future needs.

The idea of good governance is deeply embedded in Indian tradition. In ancient India, kings were bound by Rajadharma, the ethical and moral principles of governance. Epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana elaborate on the qualities of an ideal ruler, emphasising justice, fairness, and the welfare of the people.

These age-old principles resonate even today, reminding people that governance must always aim to serve with integrity and compassion. The Jal Jeevan Mission is a modern manifestation of these timeless values, demonstrating how governance, when aligned with social justice, can bring tangible benefits to the weakest sections of society.

In 2019, when the Jal Jeevan Mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the situation was dire. Only 17 per cent of rural households had tap water connections, leaving over 15 crore families dependent on external sources for water. This was more than an inconvenience; it was a daily struggle, especially in water-stressed regions.

The mission has provided over 12 crore tap water connections under the scheme, significantly contributing to a total of 15.38 crore households with tap water connections across the country as of December 23, 2024. By ensuring that no household was left behind, the initiative became a beacon of hope for millions.

By prioritising a fundamental issue like access to clean water, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to governance as a tool for empowerment and equity. This initiative exemplifies how leadership rooted in good governance principles can inspire transformative change.

Government’s efforts to improve lives are not limited to the Jal Jeevan Mission. Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), and Ayushman Bharat, among others, reflect a comprehensive approach to addressing varied needs of the population.

From ensuring affordable housing and financial assistance to providing health coverage and promoting entrepreneurship, these initiatives showcase how good governance creates pathways for inclusive development.