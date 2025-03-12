Modi, Ramgoolam jointly inaugurate Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation in Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, on Wednesday, jointly inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation in Reduit, Mauritius.

The landmark project, implemented under the India-Mauritius development partnership, underscores India’s commitment to capacity building in Mauritius.

Advertisement

Funded through a grant of US$ 4.74 million under a 2017 MoU, the state-of-the-art institute will cater to the training needs of Mauritian civil servants across ministries, public offices, parastatal bodies, and government enterprises. Beyond the training, the institute would serve as a centre of excellence in public administration, fostering research, governance studies, and institutional linkages with India.

Advertisement

On the occasion, PM Modi also interacted with ITEC and GoI scholarship alumni, who have previously undergone training and education in India. These capacity building exchanges have added depth to the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Aligned with India’s commitment to the Global South, the institute reflects India’s role as a trusted partner in the Indian Ocean Region and its unwavering commitment to strengthening the comprehensive India-Mauritius partnership.