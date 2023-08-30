GMIS-2023: Guwahati all set for pre-event roadshow

Preparing the grounds for the forthcoming 3rd Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS), Guwahati is poised to host a pivotal pre-event roadshow on Thursday, aimed at unlocking the latent potential of waterways across the entire North Eastern Region.

Organized through the collaborative efforts of the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, in conjunction with the Inland Waterways Authority of India, this roadshow sets the stage for the 3rd Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS), scheduled to unfold from October 17th to October 19th, 2023, in New Delhi.

A partnership with FICCI underscores the summit’s objective to facilitate connections, foster collaborative ventures, and ignite innovation, all bound by the central theme of ‘Connect, Collaborate & Create’.

Guwahati stands as the fifth city to host this pre-event, following the footsteps of Kolkata, Mangalore, Vishakapatnam, and Goa.

Following Guwahati, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, and Kochi are slated to join the lineup.

At its core, this roadshow aims to actively engage stakeholders within the maritime sector and the inland waterways industry.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, while discussing the significance of the pre-event roadshow, said, “The Northeast region, in conjunction with our neighboring nations, harbors vast untapped potential that can be harnessed to steer growth and development.”

“This roadshow has been strategically orchestrated to unlock the dormant potential of the Northeast’s waterways sector, while simultaneously exploring prospects within the maritime domain for regional expansion.”

In addition to the participation of representatives from each Northeastern state, the event anticipates the attendance of foreign delegates from Bhutan and Bangladesh.

The overarching goal is to underscore the pivotal role played by inland waterways in revealing latent possibilities within the maritime domain.

The summit endeavors to kickstart comprehensive dialogues aimed at optimizing the utilization of waterways to stimulate regional growth and bolster the region’s connectivity concerning maritime infrastructure, trade, and development.

Anchored by the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the Guwahati roadshow is poised to serve as an incubator for delving into the growth trajectory of the maritime sector.

Notably, the Brahmaputra River, which meanders through the length and breadth of Assam, presents extensive potential for waterborne transportation and trade.

The ongoing Brahmaputra Dredging initiative is actively enhancing navigational pathways, thereby facilitating smoother vessel movement.

In a bid to augment the allure of water-based travel, Assam is also venturing into cruise services along its picturesque waterways.