Global summit on Indian museum to discuss blueprint make Indian’s 1000+ museums world class

In a first of its kind global virtual summit on reimagining museums in India, about 25 museologists and museum professionals will brainstorm on the state of museums and draw a roadmap to turn the country’s over 1000 museums into world-class ones.

The two-day global summit will begin on 15-16 February and it will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy.

It is being organized by the Ministry of Culture under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marking the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, a ministry note here stated.

Reddy said through efforts to preserve and protect museums the government was not only showcasing India’s cultural heritage but also educating future generations.

“India is a land of rich cultural heritage dating back to the dawn of human civilization. As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to renew our focus and dedication to preserving, protecting, and perpetuating our cultural heritage. India’s 1000+ museums are instrumental in not just showcasing and preserving this cultural heritage, but also educating future generations,” Reddy said.