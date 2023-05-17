New gallery at BITM will have 75 vintage collections

Children would be able to catch glimpses of the challenging journey of technological evolution in a more vivid manner this International Museum Day. The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) is all set to unveil a new gallery named ‘Vintage Voyage-Communication Technology’ on the occasion that is to be celebrated on 18 May.

According to the BITM sources, the galley would feature more than 75 vintage artifacts that will be exhibited at the gallery. “We have around 75 vintage collective items in our stock that would be displayed,” informed an official source. Along with that the stories that went behind those artifacts and the way they shaped the technologies of their times would also be a part of the gallery. Some of the collected items have been upgraded and those are functioning even now.

The idea is to look at our civilization through these artifacts,” added the sources. The gallery, which would be a permanent part at the museum, will explore the stories of technological innovation and resourcefulness in overcoming vast distances in an often-hostile natural environment.

Technologies the gallery will explore include communication methods past and present, post, telegraphy, telephony, radio and the innovations and technologies of various Indian path-breakers, informed the museum sources. The upcoming gallery is to be inaugurated by member governing body, National Council of Science Museums and chairman of the executive committee, BITM.

Once inaugurated, the gallery is to remain open every day except during the festivals of Holi and Diwali. Leaving no stones unturned, the Indian Museum also is to hold a photo exhibition and seminar on ‘imprints of Indian culture in Vietnam.

The exhibition and seminar are being organised to mark the 133 birth anniversary of Ho Chi Minh and International Museum Day on 18 May and is to be attended by governor CV Ananda Bose and ambassador of Vietnam to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai.