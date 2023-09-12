Giving 2000 government jobs every month: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said that his government has so far given 36,097 government jobs to the youth of the state in the first 18 months of its tenure, setting a record by ensuring that nearly 2,000 youth join government service every month.

Speaking at a function organized to hand over recruitment letters to 249 youth for government jobs, the CM said the state government has been running this recruitment drive purely on merit and jobs are being given only to deserving and needy candidates.

Mann said that neither any recommendation nor any other tantrum except merit is working in this recruitment drive.

The CM said the trend of moving abroad developed in the state due to the poor performance of the previous ‘Captains’ of the state.

These leaders never bothered to give jobs to the youth of the state owing to which the new generation preferred to migrate to other lands. His government checked this negative trend by ensuring a reverse brain drain and creating numerous job opportunities for the youth.

He said a former finance minister of the state chanted rhetoric of ‘empty state exchequer’ for nine long years thereby demoralizing the youth of Punjab.

Mann said now the state government is providing jobs to the youth of Punjab on every passing day due to which younger generations are becoming active partners in the socio-economic development of the state.

The CM said that the state government is opening eight hi-tech centres for imparting training to the students for competitive exams. He said that the target of the state government is to ensure that youth sit in high offices and serve the country.

He said ushering in an era of revolution in the state, the Punjab government is all set to launch Schools of Eminence in the state on Wednesday. The first such hi-tech school set up in the state will be dedicated to people on 13 September.