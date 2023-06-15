Get caste census done, increase OBC reservation: UP Congress

With the demand for caste census and increase in OBC reservation quota, Uttar Pradesh Congress on Thursday launched its OBC conferences in the state in view of the coming Lok Sabha polls.

In today’s meeting, Congress leaders belonging to socially and educaitonally backward castes from Agra, Firozabad, Mathura and Mainpuri participated.

After Mathura, such conferences will be held in Kanpur on June 18, Varanasi on June 19, Saharanpur on June 21, Bareilly on June 22, Ayodhya on June 25, and Devipatan on June 26.

By the first week of July, the conferences will be held in all 18 divisions and after this district-wise conferences will be held.

Congress Secretary Anil Yadav said the BJP is ideologically opposed to backward castes. “Sangh Parivar has always done conspiracy to end reservation and social justice. The BJP has only cheated the backward society,” he alleged.

Yadav said: “Our leader Rahul Gandhi has raised the most revolutionary issue in the history of India that the limit of 50 per cent reservation should be abolished and the reservation of OBC community should be increased.”

Keeping his point in the conference, Yadav said the Congress party has governments in four states, out of which three Chief Ministers are from the OBC community. The Congress is fighting for the interest of the OBC community in the whole country, he said.

State Youth Congress President Omveer Yadav, while addressing the conference, said that the rights of the youth of OBC community have been killed in the recruitments done in the Modi-Yogi government. The oppression of OBC society is at its peak, he said.

State Secretary Mukesh Dhangar said that the most backward society was only used by the BJP. In the name of participation, the BJP only gave posts to its agents. The BJP will be given a befitting reply in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

The resolutions were passed in the conference were – the concept of social justice cannot be completed without caste census. Caste census is necessary to strengthen democracy. The limit of 50 per cent reservation should be removed immediately so that the backward castes get reservation in proportion to their population.