GEO India 2024 to touch upon role of geoscience towards energy independence

India’s premier mega-geoscience Conference and Exhibition GEO India 2024, the 6th South Asian Geosciences Conference and Exhibition, will touch upon the role of geoscience towards energy independence and adapting to a changing global energy ecosystem.

The three-day event is designed to focus on all aspects related to petroleum geosciences and E&P (Exploration and Production) thus providing a unique forum for geoscience professionals, business groups and stakeholders to discuss and comprehend the wide spectrum of issues related to India’s energy future.

GEO India 2024, organised by the Association of Petroleum Geologists (APG) INDIA will be held from November 15-17 at India Expo Mart Convention Centre in Greater Noida, with the theme “Exploring New Dimensions of Energy Dynamics”.

Sushma Rawat, Patron of APG and Director (Exploration), ONGC, shared insights on the energy and exploration agenda for the region during a curtain raiser press conference for the 6th South Asian Geosciences Conference and Exhibition (GEO India 2024).

APG India, as a leading non-profit in petroleum and energy geology, has been consistently working towards advancing knowledge and cooperation within the geosciences sector, especially in hydrocarbon exploration and energy transition. Today, APG India serves as a critical platform for petroleum geologists, fostering international cooperation, scientific discussions, and educational support, all while hosting major events like the GEO India conference series.

Through five editions, GEO India has traced the industry’s journey—from exploring new frontiers to embracing energy transition and de-carbonization, with the 6th edition highlighting South Asia’s role in sustainable geosciences.

Themed ‘Exploring new dimensions of energy dynamics’, this edition will touch upon adoption of AI and machine learning by the gen-next geoscientists, technology integration and talent development in geoscience: A pillar for E&P success, relevance of equity oil and gas for India compared to the global international E&P sector and ‘SHE’nergy in geoscience: Advancing the role of women in the field.

