“First parliamentary session in 10 years with no ‘videshi chingari’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday emphasised that this is the first Parliament session in which he witnessed no ‘videshi chingari’ (foreign interference) in India’s affairs since 2014.

On the first day of the Budget Session 2025-26, Prime Minister Modi said “You must have noticed, since 2014, this is the first Parliament session, which saw no ‘videshi chingari’ (foreign interference) in our affairs, in which no foreign forces tried to ignite a fire.”, adding that he had noticed this before every budget session.

”And many in our country leave no stone unturned to fan these sparks. This is the first session without any foreign meddling,” he noted.

Stressing that the government in the third term will focus on “all-round development,” the Prime Minister said that 3 Is — Innovation, inclusion and investment — has performed the primary role in the economic growth of the nation.

PM Modi said in the third term, the government will be in the Mission Mode and will take the country towards all-round development, whether it is geographical, social or economic.

“Reform, perform and transform. When we have to achieve the pace of the development, the most emphasis is on reform, and central and state governments have to perform and transformation can be witnessed through public participation,” he said.

He stated this budget session is a “golden opportunity” for the MPs, especially the young ones, to contribute to strengthening Viksit Bharat.

Mr Modi said ”in this budget session, all MPs will contribute to strengthening Viksit Bharat, especially the young MPs, since it is a golden opportunity for them. They will be witness to the Viksit Bharat… I hope that we will stand up to the hopes and expectations of people…”

Stating that the young generation of today will be the greatest beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat by the time they will be 50 years old, PM Modi said, “Ours is a young nation, and today 20-25-year-olds will be the greatest beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat by the time they will be 50 years old…They will be at the helm of policymaking… The efforts to fulfil our vision of Viksit Bharat will be a huge gift for our young generation.”

The Prime Minister stated that in this session, Parliament will discuss many historic bills which have been enacted to strengthen the nation.

“In this session, as always, many historic bills will be discussed in the House and after extensive brainstorming, they will become laws that will strengthen the nation. Especially to re-establish the pride of women power, to ensure that every woman gets a respectable life and equal rights without any discrimination of caste and creed; many important decisions will be taken in this session in this direction,” he said.