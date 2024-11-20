Gen Dwivedi to be honoured with Nepal Army’s top title during 4-Day visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi is set to receive the honorary rank of “General of the Nepal Army” from Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel during his visit to Nepal. This longstanding tradition, which began in 1950, accentuates the enduring military ties between the two nations.

Previous Indian Army Chiefs, including General Manoj Pande (retired) and General MM Naravane (retired), have also been conferred with this honour. General Dwivedi’s visit, which began on Wednesday, is anticipated to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries further.

During his stay, General Dwivedi will meet his Nepali counterpart, General Ashok Raj Sigdel. According to a Ministry of Defence statement, he will also receive a Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters on Thursday, followed by a briefing from the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Nepali Army on shared strategic interests.

The COAS will address student officers of the Nepali Army Command and Staff Course at Shivapuri and hold discussions with Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Defence Minister Manbir Rai, focusing on areas of mutual concern. On November 24, he will attend an Ex-Servicemen Rally in Pokhara, where he will felicitate Veer Naris and Gallantry Awardees and interact with Indian Army veterans living in Nepal.