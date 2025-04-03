Indian Army, Nepal Army, and NCC Mountaineers set to conquer Everest and Kangchenjunga

Three separate teams of mountaineers, comprising the Indian Army, Nepal Army, and National Cadet Corps, aiming to scale Mount Everest (8,848m) and Mount Kangchenjunga (8,586m) were flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from South Block here on Thursday.

The first team of 34 climbers from the Indian Army is being led by Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Joshi. It is attempting to scale Mount Everest from the traditional South Col Route.

The second team, which is a joint venture between Nepal and India, comprises 12 mountaineers from the Indian Army and six from the Nepali Army. Led by Colonel Sarfaraz Singh of the Indian Army, this joint Indo-Nepal expedition aims to scale Mount Kangchenjunga.

A third team of National Cadet Corps, led by Colonel Amit Bisht, comprising five girl cadets, five boy cadets, four officers, and 11 permanent instructors’ staff, aims to scale Mount Everest. It was stated that the teams aim to reach their respective summits by May 2025.

Speaking to the mountaineers, Singh commended their courage, dedication, and determination. He exuded confidence that these expeditions would inspire the youth and underscore India’s leadership in high-altitude mountaineering. A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the expeditions are designed to showcase the exceptional skills, resilience, and indomitable spirit of the Armed Forces while setting new benchmarks in the field of high-altitude mountaineering.

The event, organised by the Indian Army, was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Nepal’s Ambassador to India Dr Shankar P Sharma, and a delegation from Nepal.