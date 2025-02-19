Gen Anil Chauhan at RIMC, calls on cadets to adapt to evolving warfare trends

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan visited the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) on Wednesday reaffirming the institution’s crucial role in shaping the future leadership of the Indian Armed Forces.

He was warmly welcomed with full military honours by the Commandant, faculty, and cadets of the RIMC. During the visit, he engaged with cadets and faculty, gaining valuable insights into the institution’s well-rounded training, academic curriculum, and leadership development programs.

In his address to the cadets, Gen Chauhan praised RIMC’s rich legacy of producing distinguished military leaders and highlighted the core values of discipline, integrity, and service to the nation. He expressed his appreciation for the institution’s ability to blend modern education with traditional military principles, preparing cadets for the evolving challenges of the future.

The general also stressed the importance of embracing technological advancements, strategic thinking, and adaptability to navigate the changing landscape of warfare.

Later, Gen Chauhan visited the Somnath Resource Centre & Museum, which showcases the rich history of the RIMC and the invaluable contributions of its alumni to the nation. Taking a keen interest in the exhibits, he reflected on the significant role RIMC-trained officers have played in various military operations throughout India’s history. To mark his visit and symbolize the growth of the institution, General Chauhan planted a tree on the campus.

The visit concluded with cadets expressing their gratitude to Gen Chauhan for his inspiring words, which reinforced their commitment to upholding RIMC’s values and traditions.

The Chief of Defence Staff’s visit further solidified RIMC’s position as a premier institution dedicated to grooming future military leaders and instilling in them an unwavering spirit of service, discipline, and patriotism.