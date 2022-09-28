Gehlot won’t resign, will visit Delhi: Raj minister

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in the Congress party in Rajasthan after last Sunday’s high-voltage drama in the presence of two party observers before CLP Meeting, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Food and Civil Supply Minister of the state, on Wednesday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot won’t resign from his post in view of the nomination process for the party president’s post.

“Whether Gehlot will file his nomination for the very post, it is known to either CM sahib or the party high command,” Khachariyawas, who is also government spokesperson, told the media after coming out of the CM Residence.

“Though Chief Minister Gehlot is likely to go to Delhi sometime today where he has some programme”, he hinted.

The minister said, “The CM will put forth the sentiments of 102 MLAs of Rajasthan in front of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. There is no personal dispute in the Congress party, it is a matter of our family, it will be resolved together. Our three senior party leaders who have received notice from the disciplinary committee, we respect that notice, it is our duty and responsibility to respond with respect”.

“The CM has a tentative programme to go to Delhi today, it is being postponed from 3:30 to 8 pm, now later to night”, an official told SNS when contacted.

Meanwhile on a social media video clip, Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh said, “Gehlot is running his third term as CM, so far 14 years, and he will complete his five year term now in Rajasthan. Though the party high command is supreme in Delhi, and Gehlot is competent here to answer your all queries and tackle the situation further”.