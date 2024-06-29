Kharge endorses Sonia Gandhi’s editorial attacking PM Modi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday endorsed Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s write-up slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues including the recent election of the speaker of the Lok Sabha, 1975 Emergency and NEET-UG exam 2024.

Kharge, who is also the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, while sharing the editorial in a national English daily titled “Preaching consensus, provoking confrontation” in a post on X, quoted Gandhi as saying, “There is no evidence that the Prime Minister has come to terms with the electoral outcome or has reflected on the message sent to him by voters”.

Referring to the results of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the CPP chairperson wrote in the editorial that the verdict of the country signaled a personal, political and moral defeat for a prime minister who had awarded himself a divine status during the election campaign.

Notably, earlier this month at the CPP meeting, she had said the prime minister who sought the mandate solely in his name to the exclusion of both his party and its allies had suffered a political and moral defeat. “In reality, he has lost the mandate he sought and thereby lost the right to leadership as well. We do not expect him to change the substance and style of his governance, nor take cognizance of the will of the people,” the CPP chairperson had said.

Mentioning about the election of the Speaker in the Lower House, Gandhi in her editorial wrote, “He (Modi) preaches the value of consensus but continues to value confrontation.”

She also narrated how the ruling dispensation refused to give the post of the deputy speaker to the INDIA bloc in lieu of support to its candidate for the post of Speaker.

On raking up the 1975 Emergency issue by the BJP-led NDA government, Gandhi said, “This was an attempt to divert attention away from the assault on the Constitution, on its foundational principles and values”.

It may be mentioned here that the INDIA bloc has been accusing the ruling BJP of attacking the Constitution of India.

Alleging a scam in the NEET-UG exam 2024, the CPP chairperson questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the matter.

“The prime minister who does ‘Pariksha pe charcha ‘has been conspicuously silent on the leaks,” she wrote.