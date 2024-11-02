Gehlot draws PM’s attention towards flaying of his schemes

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday drew Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention to discontinuance and criticism, by the BJP, of “unique schemes with inclusive vision” that his previous government had implemented in the state with full procedural sanctity.

In an open letter to Modi , the senior Congress leader has asserted that schemes of social security and health care, etc, deserved serious study by the Prime Minister for consideration for implementing them in the entire country, by the Centre.

Instead of praise and due consideration, they are being criticised and ridiculed by the BJP- led government in Rajasthan and even the PM himself, the three time CM observed.

The party manifesto used to be our sacred policy document that would have been discussed at the maiden meeting of the state cabinet as official agenda of the government in all the three previous Congress’ regimes (led by him). This practice adopted by us has set an example (for consideration to follow) before political dispensations in every state and even before the Centre, Gehlot asserted.

In fact, to make it public, Gehlot posted the letter on his Twitter page late Friday night and tagged it to PM @narendramodi

**He wrote :: – “Pradhan Mantri ji, The (previous) Congress Government in Rajasthan had the track record of fulfilling its promises for an inclusive vision for social and economic justice.. … Party (Congress’) vision and its policy oriented approach were documented in its manifesto. In (our) every tenure, after the formation of the government in Rajasthan, this (manifesto) was discussed in the first meeting of the cabinet and it was made (given sanctity of) the policy document of the Government.. .. Based on the party manifesto, several welfare schemes were made and were timely implemented. Thus, the Congress Government in Rajasthan set an example before the whole country, which benefited the public.

Our Government in Rajasthan made many such unique schemes in the field of social security and healthcare which you (PM) should study and implement across the country. Old pension scheme (OPS) is one such scheme which has boosted social security of the state employees.

Social security was the theme of governance, and the law of Social Security Pension and Minimum Income was made during(previous) Congress Govt.. .. In the Ayushman Yojana of the Government of India, only elderly people above the age of 70 years are being given free (medical) insurance of only Rs 5 lakh, whereas in Rajasthan, cashless (medical) insurance of Rs 25 lakh was by implemented by the (previous) Congress Govt. for the entire public…

.. In Rajasthan, the BJP Government closed or weakened all the schemes of the Congress Government, due to which there is a strong reaction among the public. You should get a study done among the people of Rajasthan to find out the level of anguish among the people due to the closure of (previous) Congress Govt’s schemes which were implemented according to our manifesto. It is very sad to see a Prime Minister making such statement whose government has failed to keep up the promises made to the public in 2014 and 2019.

@narendramodi