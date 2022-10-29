Gehlot approves Rs 204.81 crore for Jaipur Metro expansion

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday sanctioned a sum of Rs. 204.81 crore for the construction of Phase-1-D : Mansarovar to Ajmer Road intersection of Jaipur Metro in order to make metro facility more accessible to the people of Pink City.

It is noteworthy that Gehlot announced the expansion of Jaipur Metro in his budget speech for the current FY 2022-23 from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar (Phase-1-C) on Delhi-Agra Highway and from Mansarovar to Ajmer Road Square (Phase-1-D).

Presently Jaipur Metro is operated from Mansarovar area (outskirt) to Badi Chaupar (walled city), about 15.1 km in 33 minutes’ travel time.