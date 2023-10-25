Gehlot announces two new guarantees for women in Rajasthan

In a major decision barely a month ahead of assembly elections in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced two new guarantees for housewives in the state.

Speaking at an election meeting at Aradavat in the Jhunjhunu district, the chief minister said if his government voted to power again, the female head of each family in Rajasthan would be given Rs 10,000 every year as Grah Laxmi Guarantee.

The allowance, he said would be given to the women in two-three installments.

Gehlot made the announcement in the presence of AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. “I requested Priyanka ji to make this announcement in public, but she asked me to do it myself,” Gehlot said.

“The second big relief for the housewives,” he said “is that LPG cylinders will be given to 1.05 crore families at Rs 500. Currently, 76 lakh families are getting the gas cylinders for Rs 500 under the Ujjwala Scheme.”

Priyanka Gandhi unveiled a statue of veteran Congress leader and former minister late Sheesh Ram Ola at the mammoth rally.

Sheesh Ram’s son Brijendra Ola, who is a cabinet minister in the Gehlot Government, has been repeated in the present assembly polls from Jhunjhunu seat.