A student delegation of Delhi University’s Gargi College will meet Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal today regarding an ongoing probe into sexual harassment by a mob of outsiders on February 6.

“The meeting is scheduled around 2 pm, wherein students will seek to know the status of the probe,” news agency IANS quoted Rahul Tahilayani, Personal Secretary to Maliwal, as saying.

The incident is of February 6 at the women’s college of Delhi University situated in South Delhi where some drunken men reportedly entered the college and molested and manhandled the students.

It was the third day of the college’s annual festival ‘Reverie’ when some anonyms “drunken” men entered the college campus and the students allegedly manhandled, molested and sexually assaulted the girls at the fest.

A third-year college student said the aggrieved students were ready to file an RTI application to seek relevant information from authorities.

A fact-finding committee that recorded and examined testimonies of more than 600 students so far has found that the Internal Complaints Committee in the college was allegedly grossly biased and compromised.

So far, the Delhi Police has arrested 17 persons, of which 10 have been granted bail by Delhi’s Saket court.

The Delhi High Court on February 17, issued notices a plea seeking a CBI probe monitored by it into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-woman Gargi College in Delhi, 10 days back.

The court sought the response from Central government, Delhi Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till April 30.

The plea, filed by Advocate ML Sharma, sought court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of female students at the Gargi College. Sharma had filed a similar petition before the Supreme Court but was asked to move the Delhi High Court.

In his plea, the advocate sought investigating agency to probe, siege videos and CCTV recordings of cameras surrounding Gargi college campus.

The Supreme Court last week refused to entertain the plea. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked lawyer M L Sharma, who mentioned the matter seeking urgent hearing, to move the Delhi High Court with his plea.

“Why don’t you go to the Delhi HC. If they dismiss the petition then you come here,” the bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said.

The case was registered at Hauz Khas Police Station after which the police started its investigation.

According to police, a case was registered under IPC sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).