Gang war sends shock waves across Bihar

The firing incident between supporters of former gangster-MLA Anant Singh and local gangster brothers Sonu-Monu in Mokama has sent shockwaves through Bihar.

Singh alleged that supporters of gangsters Sonu and Monu fired 60-70 rounds at him when he visited the area late on Wednesday to address local complaints. However, Sonu blamed Anant Singh for unilateral action.

No injuries were reported. But the chilling incident has raised questions over the law and order situation in the state as no arrest was made even 24 hours after the incident.

Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. The first one has been registered by Sonu-Monu’s mother against Anant Singh and his supporters. Another FIR has been filed against Sonu-Monu and their supporters.

Investigations are underway.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has raised questions on the incident of gang war and questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the police inaction.

The RJD leader said that such a major incident has happened but no one has been arrested yet. He said that the criminals behind this are roaming freely. They are giving interviews, saying that they don’t care, do whatever you want to do. It reflects the state of law and order in Bihar.

“The Home Department of Bihar is with the Chief Minister himself. He should come forward and give a statement on this incident,” he said.

The latest clash is believed to be connected to disputes over local supremacy as well as political rivalry.

Anant Singh had won the 2020 assembly elections from Mokama as RJD candidate from jail. When he got disqualified in 2022 in a case for illegal possession of weapons, he fielded his wife Nilam Devi in the byelection as RJD candidate. However, after winning the election she switched sides to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

Pramod Singh, Sonu and Monu’s father, said that they were then in the opposition and campaigned against Nilam Devi, which irked Anant Singh. As they are planning to contest the upcoming assembly election, rivalry between the groups has increased significantly.