Gandhinagar LS constituency setting new records in development: Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, to the tune of Rs 1,003 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Shah also inaugurated the ‘Oxygen Park’ in Thaltej (Ahmedabad) and planted trees under the ‘Mission 3 Million Tree Scheme’ in Vejalpur, and also inaugurated a newly-built swimming pool and gym in Makarba.

Speaking on the occasion, the he said of the development works dedicated to Ahmedabad city, works worth Rs 730 crore have been done in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and the rest in two the other Lok Sabha constituencies.

Shah said in the last five years of his tenure as a Lok Sabha MP, there has not been a single year in which the civic body and the state government did not carry out development works worth Rs 5,000 crore in a year in the Gandhinagar constituency, and added that the LS constituency is setting new records of development.

Shah further said that as part of the public works done today, 21 projects were dedicated in Gandhinagar, and foundation stones of four projects were laid, 18 projects were inaugurated in two other Lok Sabha constituencies and foundation stones of two have been laid, he added.

The HM said these projects include development works related to sanitation, public health, starting an institute that gives a good platform to children.