Gandhi family to thank people of Rae Bareli & Amethi on June 11

The historic victory of Congress on both the Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats has once again increased the attachment of the Gandhi family towards the people of these two constituencies.

To express their gratitude, the Gandhi family is coming on June 11 to thank the Congress officials and workers along with the public for the electoral win of the party from both the districts.

Through the workers conference, Congress wants to give the message that next time the wind of Congress will be blowing across the country.

Rae Bareli Congress District President Pankaj Tiwari and Rahul Gandhi’s election agent Vijay Shankar Agnihotri had gone to Delhi on Thursday to meet the Gandhi family, where they met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi and KL Sharma on Saturday.

A senior Congress leader Sanjay Bajpai said here on Sunday that the Gandhi family will come here on June 11.

He said a workers’ conference will be held on the border of Rae Bareli and Amethi near Furtsatganj.

“The entire Gandhi family comprising Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be present,” Bajpai said.

While Rahul won by over 3.90 lakh margin votes from Rae Bareli seat, K L Sharma, close confidant of Gandhi family, won by over 1.67-lakh-vote margin in Amethi.

