Gallantry honour: 6 Kirti Chakras, 33 Shaurya Chakras conferred on Armed Forces personnel by President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu conferred six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous, and 33 Shaurya Chakras, including seven posthumous, to the personnel of the Armed Forces (Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy), Central Armed Police Forces and State/Union Territory Police during Phase-I of Defence Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, here on Thursday.

The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying raw courage, unparalleled bravery, and total disregard to personal safety in the line of duty.

The bravery was displayed during various operations related to counter-terror/counter-insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir and North-East. Dreaded terrorists were neutralised and apprehended during these operations, and arms and ammunition were recovered.

The Indian Navy officers led anti-piracy operations, resulting in the surrender of pirates and the rescue of hostages, while also demonstrating bravery during fire-fighting operations on a burning oil tanker.

The awardees from the Indian Air Force showed utmost courage in life-threatening circumstances during rescue of aircraft while maneuvering away from civilian areas to avoid any loss of life/ property.

The gallant acts of CRPF officers were performed in various operations in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism. Maoist insurgents were apprehended and weapons recovered. The list of awardees is as follows:

Shaurya Chakra: Major (now Lt. Col) Vijay Verma, Deputy Commandant Vikrant Kumar (CRPF), Inspector/ GD Jeffrey Hmingchullo (CRPF) Wing Commander Vernon Desmond Keane (IAF), Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar (IAF), Special Police Officer Abdul Latif (J&K Police), Subedar Sanjeev Saini Jasrotia (IA) Colonel Pawan Singh (IA), Naib Subedar (now Subedar) P Pabin Singha, Major Sahil Randhawa (IA), Major (now Lt Col), CVS Nikhil (IA), Major Tripatpreet Singh (IA), Lieutenant Commander Kapil Yadav (IN), Deputy Commandant Lakhveer (CRPF), Assistant Commandant Rajesh Panchal (CRPF), CT/GD Malkit Singh (CRPF), Subedar Mohan Ram (IA), Commodore Sharad Sinsunwal (IN) Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh (IAF), Sergeant Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabhai (IAF), Major Kunal (IA) Major Ashish Dahiya (IA), Havildar Prakash Tamang (IA), Major Satender Dhankar (IA), Assistant Commandant Eshenthung Kikon (IA), and Subedar Vikas Tomar (IA).

Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous): Major Aashish Dhonchak (IA), Sepoy Pardeep Singh (IA), Havildar Rohit Kumar (IA), Pawan Kumar CT/GD (CRPF), Devan C CT/GD (CRPF), Vijayan Kutty G (BRO), and Capt. Deepak Singh (IA).

Kirti Chakra: Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu (IA), Major Manjit (IA)

Kirti Chakra (Posthumous): Rifleman Ravi Kumar (IA), Colonel Manpreet Singh (IA), Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat (J&K police), Naik Dilwar Khan (IA),