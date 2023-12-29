Gadkari sanctions Rs 1170 crore for road projects in Ladakh

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned road projects worth Rs 1170.16 crore to Ladakh.

The projects will include state Highway, major and other district roads.

“Additionally, 181.71 crore has been allocated for 8 bridges under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) Scheme for the fiscal year 2023-24,’’ Gadkari wrote on ’ X ‘ on Friday.

The Union Minister said Ladakh, the largest Union Territory in terms of area and the second least populous in India, will witness improved connectivity to its remote villages through the approved initiatives. He said this enhancement is expected to stimulate economic activities, particularly in agriculture and tourism, contributing to the overall infrastructural development of Ladakh.

Road connectivity in Ladakh has improved during the past couple of years. Many roads have been built across high passes.

Moreover, roads are coming up near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where Chinese troops earlier used to raise objections on any development activity on the Indian side.