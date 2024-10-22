Gadkari reviews National Highway projects to boost NE infrastructure

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi to assess the progress of National Highway projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland. Attended by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Ministers Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), N Biren Singh (Manipur), and Dr. Manik Saha (Tripura), it focused on accelerating development and enhancing connectivity in these Northeastern states.

Gadkari reviewed 15 ongoing National Highway projects in Arunachal Pradesh covering 423 km, emphasizing the need for timely completion and sustainable infrastructure.He also highlighted the transformation of Arunachal Pradesh’s highways through advanced mobility solutions, aiming to boost regional development.

In Manipur, 38 National Highway projects spanning 808 km were reviewed, with the minister stressing the importance of accelerating these critical projects to improve connectivity and stimulate economic growth. For Tripura, he reviewed 16 projects covering 324 km, focusing on fast-tracking development with cost-efficient and sustainable infrastructure to integrate the state into the national growth framework.

Gadkari also assessed 29 National Highway projects in Nagaland, covering 545 km, in the presence of Nagaland Deputy CM TR Zeliang. The meeting emphasized sustainable infrastructure solutions to drive local economic growth and enhance connectivity across the North-East region.

The Ministry approved 50 projects in Manipur, totaling 1,026 km, with 44 projects located in hilly regions. Efforts continue to address the state’s infrastructure challenges, with a focus on improving roads in difficult terrains.