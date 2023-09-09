G20 Summit 2023 India Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan as world leaders gather to take part in the 18th G20 Summit. The two-day Group of 20 annual Summit is being held under India’s presidency in New Delhi’s Bharat Mandpam. The theme of the G20 India Summit is “Vasudhaiv Kutumbhkam: One Earth, One Family and One Future”. The G20 India Summit will be attended by world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Australia PM Anthony Albanese and UN General Antonio Guterres among others. During the two-day G20 Summit, world leaders will sit together and address major global challenges and resolve to find their solutions.

Below are the live updates on G20 Summit India September 9:

10:15 AM: Brazil President arrives at the venue: President of Brazil Luiz Inacio arrives at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for G 20 Summit in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

10:00 AM: First session ‘One Earth’ to begin shortly: The first session of the 18th G20 Summit – One Earth – will begin at 10:30 AM: “Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam – One Earth, One Family, One Future” is the theme of the G20 Summit being held under India’s presidency.

9:52 AM: More leaders arrive at Bharat Mandapam: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Argentina President Alberto Fernandez, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reached Bharat Mandapam.

9:50 AM: President of the UAE reaches: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrive at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for G 20 Summit in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

9:48 AM: WHO Chief at Bharat Mandapam: DG World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom arrives at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for G 20 Summit in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

9:45 AM: Egypt and Mauritius leaders arrive: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El–Sisi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrive at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for G 20 Summit in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

9:42 AM: Bangaldesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives at the G20 Venue: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for G 20 Summit in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

9:40 AM: World leaders start arriving at Bharat Mandapam: Managing Director of IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, World Bank president Ajay Banga arrive at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for G 20 Summit in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

9:35 AM: Welcome handshake of G20 leaders with PM Modi to showcase the Konark Wheel: The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes is also adapted into India’s national flag and embodies India’s ancient wisdom, advanced civilization, and architectural excellence.

9:30 AM: PM Modi reaches Bharat Mandapam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the G20 Summit venue Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. He will receive world leaders who are likely to start reaching the venue soon.