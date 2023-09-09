A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck Morocco on Friday night leaving a trail of destruction and deaths, according to the US Geological Survey USGS. As many as 296 people are feared dead as the most powerful earthquake to hit Morocco in nearly two decades.

The USGS said that the earthquake struck Morocco’s Marrakesh and Oukaimeden at around 11:05 PM local time and damaged several buildings. The epicenter of the Moroccan earthquake was at a depth of 18.5 km and struck about 72 km southwest of Marrakesh and 56 km west of Oukaimeden.

Several buildings, including a world heritage site and mosques collapsed in Marrakesh. Many of the residents were caught unware as the quake struck while they were asleep. The hospitals in Marrakesh were overwhelmed due to large influx of injured as emergency services carry out search and rescue operations. While the number of injured was known immediately clear, it is likely to be in hundreds.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hosting Group of 20 leaders, expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in Morocco earthquake and said that New Delhi was ready to offer all the possible help to the country.

“In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time,” tweeted PM Modi.

The number of deaths could increase further as authorities continue to search and rescue people struck under the rubble. Eyewitnesses told local media that they saw buildings moving and heard screams of people. The Interior Ministry of Morocco said that 150 people have been admitted to hospital and most of the damage happened in and around the epicenter area.