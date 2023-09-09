At G20 Summit opening, PM Modi’s mantra to solve world problems – ‘Sabka Sath…Sabka Prayas’

G20 India Summit 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon the world to come together to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance and gave the mantra of “Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”. In his opening remarks at the G20 Summit, being held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi said highlighted the importance of 21st century in giving the world a new direction.

“The 21st century is an important time to show the world a new direction. This is the time when old problems are seeking new solutions from us and that is why we should move ahead fulfilling our responsibilities with a human-centric approach,” he said.

He added, “Today, as the president of G 20, India calls upon the world together to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance. This is the time for all of us to move together. In this time, the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ can be the torchbearer for us.”

The prime minister said that the world will have to come together to find a solution to the problems humanity is facing at the moment.

“Be it the divide between North and South, the distance between East and West, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we will have to find a solid solution to this for future generations,” he said.

The prime minister also secured a major diplomatic victory after G20 members allowed the African Union to become a permanent member of the grouping. During his opening remarks, PM Modi invited African Union Chairman Azali Assoumani to take a seat as permanent member of the G20.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi started his address by offering his condolences to the deaths of over 290 people in Morocco due to earthquake.

“Before we start the proceedings of G20, I want to express my condolences over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. We pray that all injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time,” PM said.