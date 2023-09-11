G20 Summit a milestone for One Earth-One Family-One Future: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful completion of the G20 Summit and termed the summit as a milestone for the world.

In a series of posts on social media, the chief minister praised the way the prime minister organised this grand event. He wrote in his first post using #G20, “The G20 summit, which has successfully concluded under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has moved forward strongly towards achieving its targeted objectives. This summit will prove to be a ‘milestone’ in the realization of One Earth-One Family-One Future sentiment.”

In his second post, CM Yogi expressed his gratitude to the member countries. “The unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration by G20 members under India’s chairmanship is historic. I convey my gratitude to all G20 members along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for these efforts made in the spirit of cooperation for a prosperous future”, he wrote.

In the third post, the CM expressed happiness over the African Union being made a permanent member of G20 due to India’s efforts at the summit. He wrote, “The mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a beacon of light for humanity. The permanent membership of G20 achieved by the African Union due to the special efforts of India is the result of this all-inclusive spirit.”

He further wrote that permanent solutions to many problems like food, water, education, medicine, terrorism, unstable economy, unrest, and distrust are also inherent in this mantra. All nations will have to imbibe the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and move forward with a human-centric approach to the welfare of the world, he stated.