Only fully vaccinated labourers allowed to enter Ladakh

Amidst the spike in Covid-19 positive cases in Ladakh, the administration has decided to let only fully vaccinated labourers in the union territory.

The issue of hiring only fully vaccinated labourers was decided in a meeting that was presided by the chairman of Leh’s Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Tashi Gyalson.

The meeting discussed the regulation and management of labourers in the district before the start of the working season, keeping in view the rising cases of COVID-19 in Leh.

Labourers in large numbers from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir and Uttrakhand are during the working season in summers hired for constructing roads and other development works in the Ladakh UT.

Gyalson directed the district officers to ensure strict implementation of Covid SOPs and Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) among the labourers and their contractors working at different sites within the district. He also directed the law enforcement agencies to enforce stringent actions against all the defaulters.

He highlighted the need for regulating incoming labourers being hired by various executing agencies which include Border Roads Organisation (BRO), CPWD, NHIDCL and local contractors to carry out developmental works.

Director Health and the chief medical officer briefed the meeting with the current scenario of Covid-19 and the rising number of positive cases in the district.

They also stressed the need for arranging proper facilities including Covid care supplies at every institutional quarantine center of the agencies for the labourers.

DC Leh directed the officials to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines in hiring labourers which includes allowing fully vaccinated labourers only, ensuring proper facilities for the labourers especially during the quarantine period, and specific timings for their arrival in the district once the actual working season begins.

Taking note of the feedback received during the meeting, Gyalson stressed the need for extending overall cooperation and coordination from all the stakeholders in fighting against the pandemic together. He also instructed the officials to ensure good facilities for all the labourers being hired by the executing agencies.

The meeting was attended by DC/CEO LAHDC Leh, Director Health Services Ladakh, Chief Medical Officer Leh; DIG, ITBP; DSE PWD Circle Leh, Assistant Labour Commissioner Leh; Dy. S.P. HQ. Leh, Adm. Commandant, HQ 14 Leh, Officers from Executing Agencies such as BRO, NHIDCL, MES, and CPWD; Representatives from LTTA, ALGHA, Contactor Association Leh, and ALTOA.