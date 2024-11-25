Fulfill old promises before making new ones: Yadav to AAP govt

In a criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for launching a portal for the elderly to apply for their pension, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said the party should fulfill its older promises first before making new ones.

“AAP should first fulfill its promise to provide the women Rs 1,000 per month under ‘Mahila Samman Rashi’ scheme and clear the pension arrears of the widows which is still pending,” he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that the state government has no qualms about doubling the salaries of the MLAs, but when it comes to releasing funds for welfare schemes beneficial to the people it is found wanting. “Kejriwal has squandered the taxpayers’ money in corruption and his own comforts,” he added.

Raising the issue of salary dues of government employees, he claimed that the salaries of the DTC employees were not paid on time forcing them to go on a strike. Moreover, they also defaulted payment of salaries to the teaching staff and other employees of the 12 colleges under the Delhi Government.

“In an attempt to influence the voters, the government has been making new announcements every day, and has also launched a “revdi par charcha” campaign for the same,” Yadav said.

He recalled that before coming to power, Kejriwal had promised to regularise all ad hoc employees, including teachers and sanitation workers, but never fulfilled them after a decade-long rule of the AAP.