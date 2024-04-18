FSSAI to examine report of sugar in Nestle’s Cerelac

In an increasing worry for Nestle, India’s food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is reportedly examining the report of sugar content in its famous children’s milk formula.

A report by Public Eye claimed that Swiss multinational company Nestle added sugar to its milk formula brand – Cerelac – intended for infants and children of up to two years.

The report said that Nestle, which is the world’s largest consumer goods company, adds sugar and honey to infant milk and cereal products in several countries, a violation of international guidelines aimed at preventing obesity and chronic diseases.

Nestle in a general statement said that it ”has reduced by 11 per cent the total amount of added sugars in infant cereal portfolio worldwide over the past decade and that it will further reduce the level of added sugars without compromising on quality, safety and taste”.

Findings showed that in India, all 15 Cerelac baby products contain an average of nearly 3 grams of sugar per serving. The same product is being sold with no added sugar in Germany and the UK, while in Ethiopia and Thailand, it contains nearly 6 grams.

“While Nestle prominently highlights the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients contained in its products using idealizing imagery, it’s not transparent when it comes to added sugar,” the report said.

Notably, in India, the sales of the product surpassed USD 250 million in 2022.

As a repercussion of the report, Nestle India witnessed a significant drop in its stock value on Thursday, with shares plunging nearly 4 per cent. At the close, Nestle India shares ended down nearly 3 per cent lower on the National Stock Exchange.