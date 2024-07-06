FSSAI approves display of info of total sugar, salt in bold letters on food items

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved a proposal to display nutritional information regarding total sugar, salt and saturated fat in bold letters and relatively increased font size on labels of packaged food items.

“The decision to approve the amendment in the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020 regarding nutritional information labelling was taken in the 44th meeting of the Food Authority, held under the chairmanship of Apurva Chandra, Chairperson, FSSAI. The amendment aims to empower consumers to better understand the nutritional value of the product they are consuming and make healthier decisions,” the Health Ministry said in a communiqué on Saturday.

The draft notification for the said amendment would now be put in the public domain for inviting suggestions and objections, it said.

“The information regarding per serve percentage contribution to Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs) would be given in bold letters for total sugar, total saturated fat and sodium content. Regulation 2 (v) and 5(3) of FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulation, 2020 specifies requirements to mention serving size and nutritional information on the food product label, respectively,” the Ministry said.

Along with empowering consumers to make healthier choices, the amendment would also contribute towards efforts to combat the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and promote public health and well-being, it said.

The Ministry further said, “FSSAI has been issuing advisories from time to time to prevent false and misleading claims. These include advisories sent to e-commerce website for removal of the term ‘health drink’ as it is not defined or standardized anywhere under the FSS Act 2006 or rules/regulations made thereunder, apart from directive mandating all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to remove any claim of ‘100 per cent fruit juices’ from the labels and advertisements of reconstituted fruit juices.”