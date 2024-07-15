Nadda visits FSSAI hqs in capital, emphasises on empowering consumers on food safety issues

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday visited the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) headquarters here and underscored the critical need of empowering consumers with evidence based information on food safety issues.

Chairing a review meeting of the various initiatives taken by the FSSAI, the Minister said, “It is important to empower consumers and citizens on various food safety issues through evidence based information. It is only then that our work will be accomplished in totality.”

Underlining the critical role of food safety in the well-being of citizens, Nadda highlighted its importance and urged the FSSAI to sensitise consumers, industry and stakeholders on not only regulatory issues but behaviour change for inculcating healthy eating habits.

He pointed out that while regulatory issues are an important mandate of FSSAI, the objective of food safety can be fulfilled only with communication and sensitisation of the consumers on different aspects of food safety.

“In a large country like India, different regions have varied dietary habits and preferences. Let us broaden our understanding of their behaviours. This will help us to frame our policies aligned with these diversities,” Nadda said.

The Minister stated that the FSSAI has taken a huge leap in all aspects and congratulated FSSAI on this all-round development and for showing remarkable advancements in strengthening the food safety ecosystem, fostering behavioural change, and sensitising all stakeholders.

He also commended FSSAI’s leadership in areas such as millets and CODEX (international food standards body) standards. He appreciated their initiatives to train and equip street vendors, stressing that empowering consumers is crucial.

“The issue of food safety is a huge responsibility of the FSSAI. Let us become global leaders in this area”. He also complimented them on the wide awareness created on millets, also known as Shree-Anna,” Nadda said.

The Minister also highlighted FSSAI’s contributions to developing global standards, establishing a robust testing infrastructure, and launching initiatives like the Eat Right India campaign.

He stressed the importance of addressing emerging food safety trends, promoting sustainable farming practices, and leveraging technology to enhance food safety management.