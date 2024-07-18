FS Vikram Misri to visit Bhutan on Friday

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay an official visit to Bhutan from 19-20 July. This will be his first trip abroad after taking over as the Foreign Secretary earlier this month.

During the visit, Mr Misri will receive an audience with the King of Bhutan. He will call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, and meet the Foreign Secretary and other senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The two Foreign Secretaries will also co-chair the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks (‘Plan Talks’).

”The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and underscores the highest priority Government of India attaches to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Bilateral relations between India and Bhutan have been traditionally close and both countries share a special relationship. India remains influential in Bhutan in many key areas like foreign policy, defence and commerce. Bhutan is the largest beneficiary of India’s foreign aid.