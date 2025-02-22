Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay concludes two-day official visit to India

Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay has concluded his two-day official visit to India from February 20-21, during which he participated in the inaugural Leadership Conclave of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Saturday.

Advertisement

“The visit of the Prime Minister of Bhutan is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, a hallmark of the special partnership,” the MEA said.

Advertisement

During his visit, Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw; Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and other senior officials of Government of India called on the

Bhutan Prime Minister.

Delivering his remarks at the SOUL Conclave in Delhi on Friday, Tobgay referred to PM Modi as his “mentor and elder brother” and said he is inspired to work even harder as a public servant when he meets him.

“Prime Minister, my elder brother, every time I have the opportunity of meeting you, I am overcome with joy. Your Excellency, Prime Minister, my mentor, every time I meet you, I am inspired to work even harder as a public servant,” the Bhutan Prime Minister said.

Hailing the leadership of PM Modi, Tobgay said: “In just 10 years, PM Modi has taken India on the path of development. Your leadership has been a beacon of transformation of unprecedented progress.”