Friendship Agreement between Delhi & Fukuoka extended for another 3 years

Japan’s Fukuoka City and Delhi on Monday extended their Friendship Agreement for another three years. The collaboration between the Fukuoka Prefectural Government and the Delhi Government has focused on various areas of mutual cooperation, primarily encompassing the environment, culture, tourism, heritage, education and youth exchange.

Over the past 15 years, both the cities have engaged in various activities in art and cultural exchanges, environmental technology and student/youth exchange programmes.

The agreement also aims to explore possibilities in the areas of environment-related major issues. Consequently, there’s a possibility of involvement not only with school students but also with cultural groups as a result of this agreement.

A 35-member delegation from Japan’s Fukuoka Prefectural Government arrived at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Led by Vice Governor Akie Omagari, the delegation included members like Makoto Sasaki, the Vice Chairperson of the Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly. The delegation visited Delhi to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the twinning agreement between the Delhi government and the Fukuoka Prefectural Government (FPG). This agreement, first signed on March 5, 2007, and still continuing, was extended till March 31, 2026.

During the 15th-anniversary ceremony, Kejriwal and Fukuoka’s Vice Governor Akie Omagari signed the twinning agreement. During this meeting, the Delhi government’s Cabinet ministers were also present.

Kejriwal greeted the delegation from the Fukuoka Prefectural Government. The Delhi Chief Minister said, “Greetings to all from the bottom of my heart, as I stand before you representing the extraordinary bond between Delhi and Fukuoka as sister cities, a connection deeply woven with the threads of developed and shared cooperation since 2007. Delhi and Fukuoka have had a Friendship Agreement since March 5, 2007, and I am extremely delighted that the same is now being extended for a further period of 3 years till 31 March 2026.”

“Our friendship isn’t a mere agreement between the two cities; it’s a profound connection rooted in spiritual affinity and cultural ties that have weathered the sands of time. The influence of Indian Culture, particularly through Buddhism, has left an indelible mark on Japanese society, fostering a genuine sense of closeness among the Japanese people toward India in general and the people of Delhi in particular,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Our friendship agreement of the last 15 years, in particular, has brought both the cities closer by way of mutual cooperation and exchanges and benefits, especially in the fields of Environment, Art and Culture, Archaeology and recently in the field of Education,” he said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government believes that increased cooperation activities will further harness the potential in the spheres of environment, which has been a major concern for us and also in health, education and other areas by way of more mutual exchanges.

“Japanese language is now taught in many Delhi Government Schools in which hundreds of students are enrolled, apart from online exchange and interactions undergoing between students of two schools in each city. The FPG delegation, during their visit in 2022, appreciated the technical expertise of the Archives of Archaeology, GNCTD in the field of paper conservations, digitization & microfilming and conservation of monumental heritage which is indeed a matter of great pride for us,” he said.