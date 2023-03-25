Friday prayers held peacefully in mosques across Kashmir

The first Friday congregational prayers of the holy Islamic month of Ramzan were held peacefully in all mosques and shrines across the Kashmir valley, police said.

The largest congregational prayer was held at Hazratbal shrine on the banks of the Dal Lake where about 50,000 devotees including men, women and children offered prayers. This was followed by Srinagar’s downtown Jama Masjid where around 18,000 devotees offered prayers, Kashmir Zone Police said.

The Waqf Board made elaborate arrangements for the devotees at the Hazratbal shrine. The head priest of Jama Masjid in his sermons threw light on the Ramzan fasting and other aspects of the holy month.

Police said the congregational prayers were held peacefully across the valley.

“Friday afternoon Prayers on first Friday of the holy month of Ramzan concluded peacefully in all the mosques of Srinagar,” police tweeted.

Friday prayers were also peacefully held in Jammu and other districts of the division.