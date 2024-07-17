Security tightened for Muharram processions in Delhi

Security measures have been heightened in Delhi ahead of Muharram processions on Wednesday. Elaborate arrangements are in place to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the processions across the national capital, officials said.

Visuals from the Jama Masjid area showed heavy police deployment.

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory in view of the Muharram processions on Wednesday. As per the advisory, major routes and areas affected include Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Okhla, Kamra Bangash, Mehrauli, Old Police Chowki, and Nizamuddin. Movement of city buses will be restricted and regulated on certain routes from Wednesday afternoon until night.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the Muharram observances.

“Twelve companies of the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed as part of the security measures. We are also monitoring the situation via drones, and our media cell is keeping an eye on social media to ensure no rumours are spread,” Lucknow Joint CP (Law and Order) Kirit Rathod told ANI on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a rare traditional Muharram procession was held at the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar on the occasion of Muharram, the day before Ashura, marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

Advertisement

Similarly, in Maharashtra, people attended a Muharram Tazia procession in the Dongri area of Mumbai.

Earlier this year, the All India Shia Personal Law Board had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure adequate security arrangements for the Muharram processions. The board urged the Prime Minister to ensure security on the routes determined by the state governments so that unruly elements cannot disturb the law and order.