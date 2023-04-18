Fresh embassy advisory to Indian nationals in troubled Sudan

Amid worsening law and order situation in Sudan, the Indian Embassy on Tuesday issued another advisory for Indian nationals, asking them not to venture out and ration their supplies.

In a tweet, the embassy said, “We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe.”

Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, has witnessed fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), also known as the paramilitary force, in recent days.

An Indian national was killed after he was hit by a stray bullet recently in the ongoing clashes.

”It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries,” the Indian Embassy tweeted.

The embassy issued an advisory on Saturday after reports of sustained firing in the capital city. It asked all Indian nationals to take utmost precautions and stay indoors.

”In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians in Sudan are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect,” the advisory said.