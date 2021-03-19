India has logged 39,726 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, highest since November last year, taking the total tally to 1,15,14,331.

A single-day spike of 41,810 new infections were recorded on November 28. The country has registered an increase in the cases for the ninth consecutive day.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab are recording the highest daily cases.

With the death of 154 people in the last 24 hours, the fatality toll has reached 1,59,370 in India. The active caseload has mounted to 2,71,282.

With the discharge of 20,654 patients in a day, a total of 1,10,83,679 have been discharged so far. A total of 10,57,383 tests were done on Thursday.

So far, 3.9 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

More than 17.83 lakh doses were administered on a single day on Thursday.