Free sanitary pad corners at Mahakumbh

In a significant step towards supporting the well-being of female devotees, the Yogi Adityanath government has established free sanitary pad corners at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

The first unit was inaugurated on Saturday near the Central Hospital of the Parade Ground. With an estimated 40 crore people expected to participate in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, nearly 50 per cent of them are projected to be women. To ensure their well-being, special health initiatives have been introduced.

The free sanitary pad corner was inaugurated by gynecologist Dr Kirtika Agarwal and Joint Director of Health Dr Vivek Mishra. This facility aims to provide immediate assistance to women during emergencies in the Mahakumbh area.

Dr Kirtika Agarwal emphasized that the initiative prioritizes women’s health and hygiene throughout the Mahakumbh Mela. She highlighted the importance of cleanliness for overall well-being, describing this as a significant step toward safeguarding women’s health during the event.

Currently, six such sanitary pad corners have been set up across the Mahakumbh premises, with plans to increase their number further.

Women health workers will be stationed at these corners 24×7, providing free sanitary pads to those in need, ensuring a supportive and hygienic environment for all female devotees.