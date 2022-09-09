Four trekkers from West Bengal go missing in Kullu

Four trekkers from West Bengal have been reported missing since September 7 in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

According to State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director Sudesh Kumar Mokta, these four trekkers have been identified as Abhishek Banik (43), Chinmoy Mondal (43), Dibash Das (37) and Binoy Das (31).

They were said to be trekking to Mount Ali Ratni Tibba (5458-m). Two members and a cook returned to Wachem near Malana and informed the authorities about the incident, he added.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABIMAS), Manali sent a rescue team in the morning to search the missing trekkers, said Mokta, adding that SDM Manali has coordinated with a local rescue team at Jari to accompany the ABIMAS team.