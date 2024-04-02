Logo

# India

Four children along with a biker killed in a road mishap in UP

The accident occurred when a bus, in a bid to save the bike rider, overturned near Salarpur village after hitting the bike and dragging the bus for 50 meters.

Statesman News Service | BARABANKI | April 2, 2024 7:46 pm

In a tragic incident, five people, including four children were killed while 25 other children were injured when a bus carrying them met with an accident in Salarpur village under the Deva police station area this evening.

The bus carrying government school children was returning after a visit to Lucknow Zoo.

The police said the accident occurred when the bus in a bid to save the bike rider overturned bear Salarpur village after hitting the bike and dragging the bus for 50 meters.

The five children and the biker are said to have died in the accident while around 12 children suffered serious injuries and the others were slightly injured. There were 42 children on the bus at the time of the accident.

CO City Jagat Ram Kanojia said the injured are being sent to the hospital.

An official said the children, who belonged to the composite school Harakka of Suratganj block, were taken on an educational tour by the Education Department to Lucknow Zoo and other places in the morning. This bus was returning in the evening.

