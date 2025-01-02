Four booked for using forged papers to obtain voter IDs

Police have filed an FIR against four people for allegedly using forged papers to apply for new voter IDs, following a complaint from the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Matiala, South-West Delhi, while two other EROs have also filed complaints regarding the same to the cops, sources said on Thursday.

The FIR mentions the names of all four individuals who allegedly made changes to their Aadhaar cards, and the complaint was registered under Sections 318/4 (cheating) and 336/3 (forging of documents or electronic records) of BNS at Dwarka North Police Station.

The ERO of the New Delhi assembly constituency also wrote to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Tilak Marg Police Station to register an FIR against two individuals for allegedly forging documents to delete their names from the electoral roll.

Additionally, the ERO of the Sangam Vihar assembly constituency wrote to the concerned police official of Tigri in South Delhi to register an FIR against an applicant for using forged documents to register as a new voter.

This constitutes a serious offence, as the applicants allegedly provided false information and documents to manipulate the electoral roll.

The electoral officers have requested the verification of the documents and information provided by the applicants and urged necessary actions against those found guilty of tampering with documents, the complaint letter stated.

Police have been asked to probe the matter to determine the extent of their involvement in the offence and take necessary actions to prevent such fraudulent activities in the future, it added.

Earlier, the police had registered multiple FIRs on the instruction of the EROs of Matiala, Okhla, and Narela constituencies, where applicants had used forged documents such as Aadhaar cards and electricity bills as proof to register as fresh voters.