Four arrested in Rs 5 cr narcotics operation

A nationwide narcotics syndicate distributing banned drugs, including Tramadol tablets and Pentazocine injections, both commonly misused as pain relievers, has been dismantled by the Crime Branch, leading to the arrest of four key operatives.

Authorities seized drugs and injections valued at approximately ₹1 crore, while properties worth an estimated ₹4 crore are under investigation by the agency.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANTF Crime Branch), Bhishma Singh, revealed that the distribution network extended to suppliers and receivers in Jammu and Kashmir, with significant links traced to suppliers in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, underscoring the complex inter-state operation.

Acting on a tip-off, Chandan Kumar Rout was intercepted near Batra Hospital on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road with 6.7 kg of Tramadol tablets, classified as a commercial quantity under the NDPS Act.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Arvind Singh, the proprietor of Shiva Pharma in Okhla, identified as Rout’s supplier. Singh confessed to sourcing the contraband from multiple suppliers and selling it on the black market.

Another buyer, Parshuram, was identified, and a raid at his residence led to the seizure of additional banned substances.

The syndicate’s kingpin, Sushant Garg, the owner of Healthy Life Pharmacy in Lajpat Nagar, was also arrested. Garg admitted to sourcing drugs from Afghanistan and Jammu & Kashmir, repackaging them, and distributing them in bulk through delivery services.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act at the Crime Branch police station, and further investigations are underway.