Former UP DGP Vijay Kumar joins BJP in Lucknow

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vijay Kumar along with his wife Anupama joined the BJP on Monday.

Vijay Kumar and his wife joined the BJP in the presence of UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak at the state party headquarters. Many leaders of Samajwadi Party and Congress also joined the saffron party today.

Former DGP Vijay Kumar and his wife along with leaders of various parties were inducted in the party by the Deputy CM.

On the occasion , Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, “A large number of big political leaders working for different parties are joining the BJP. I welcome everyone.”

He said,”We request everyone to come together and work to win 80 out of 80 seats in UP with an overwhelming majority.”

Former DGP Vijay Kumar said that wishing for good law and order along with development progress in the state have forced him and his wife to join the BJP. “We will work to make BJP win all 80 seats in UP,” he added.

Apart from the former DGP and his wife Anupama, former BSP Divisional President Mithilesh Kumar Mishra and BSP leader Dharamveer Chaudhary also joined the BJP.

Councillors of many parties of Kanpur also joined the saffron party.